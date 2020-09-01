Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

