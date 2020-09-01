BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.