Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,750.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

