QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -218.77 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.