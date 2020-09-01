California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.93 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Guidewire Software worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 327.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11,209.01, a PEG ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

