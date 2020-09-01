BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

