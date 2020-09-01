BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.