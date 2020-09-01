TheStreet Downgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) to D+

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TCI stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

