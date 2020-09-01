TheStreet Upgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to B

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ECPG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.