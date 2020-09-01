Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on September 18th

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 265.66 ($3.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.34.

In other news, insider Garth Milne bought 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £6,732.18 ($8,796.79).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

