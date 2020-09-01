UIL Ltd (UTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 25th

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.54. UIL has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.