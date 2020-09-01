UIL Ltd (UTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 25th

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.54. UIL has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
UIL Company Profile
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.