UIL Ltd (UTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 25th

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.54. UIL has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

