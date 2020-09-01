Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Templeton Dragon Fund has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

