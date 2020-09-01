United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 18th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 264.0%.

United Fire Group stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

