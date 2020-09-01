Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.