Ryerson Holding Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

RYI opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 213.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

