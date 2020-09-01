Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Achieves $14,220.21

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $14,220.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005129 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

