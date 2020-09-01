DOWCOIN (DOW) Trading Up 96.4% Over Last 7 Days

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 80.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $164,887.07 and $1,089.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 96.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00083349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00327952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038446 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000401 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007462 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.