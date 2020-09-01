Perpetual Limited (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$29.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$33.26.

Get Perpetual alerts:

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.