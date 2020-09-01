Perpetual Limited (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of A$29.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$33.26.
Perpetual Company Profile
