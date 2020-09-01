Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.