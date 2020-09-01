BHP Group Ltd (BHP) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.10 on September 22nd

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by 343.3% over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.