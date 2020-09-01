Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MAV4 opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

