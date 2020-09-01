Crh Plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CRH opened at GBX 2,830 ($36.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,956.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,119 ($40.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered CRH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($42.21) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

