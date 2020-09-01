Old Republic International Co. (ORI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,320 shares of company stock worth $154,595 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.