Clarkson PLC (CKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 2,465 ($32.21) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,357.88. The company has a market capitalization of $749.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

