First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 18th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by 85.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James lowered First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.