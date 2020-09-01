Interface, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Interface has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.