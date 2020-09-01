CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 17th

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CBFV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Also, Director John J. Lacarte bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $262,852. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.