Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of -1.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.0%.

HBM opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

