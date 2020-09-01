H&T Group Plc (HAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.90. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 415.35 ($5.43). The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

