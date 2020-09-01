New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group has a payout ratio of -108.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.