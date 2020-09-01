Capital Drilling Ltd (CAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 25th

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Capital Drilling’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Capital Drilling has a 1-year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 78 ($1.02) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt cut Capital Drilling to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

