John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.69 Per Share

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt has a 52-week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63).
About John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.