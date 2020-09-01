John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.69 Per Share

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt has a 52-week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

About John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

