1300 Smiles Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:ONT)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.51.

About 1300 Smiles

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

