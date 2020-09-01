Antofagasta plc (ANTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 2nd

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target (up from GBX 965 ($12.61)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 906.15 ($11.84).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

