Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$34.09.

In related news, insider Raelene Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$32.04 ($22.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,087.50 ($57,205.36).

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

