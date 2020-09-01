Lifestyle Communities Limited (LIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.97.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile
