Lifestyle Communities Limited (LIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.97.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

