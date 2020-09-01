BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Announces Dividend of $0.55

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,712.80 ($22.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,745 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.89. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770 ($23.13).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

