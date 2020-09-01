Contourglobal PLC (GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.11 on September 25th

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Monday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GLO opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Contourglobal has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Contourglobal from GBX 219 ($2.86) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About Contourglobal

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

