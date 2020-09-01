Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SIGT opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.89 ($2.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

