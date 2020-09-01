Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SIGT opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.89 ($2.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
