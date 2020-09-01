TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $565.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.