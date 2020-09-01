Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.72. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.