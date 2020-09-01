Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

