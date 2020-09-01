FedEx Co. (FDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.
FedEx has increased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
