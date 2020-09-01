FedEx Co. (FDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.