BHP Group Ltd (BHP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.77 on September 22nd

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.766 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$34.27.

In other news, insider Mike Henry 100,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

