Waste Management, Inc. (WM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of WM opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

