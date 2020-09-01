Admiral Group plc (ADM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 91.20 on October 2nd

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,637 ($34.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,497.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,392 ($31.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,245.18 ($29.34).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.