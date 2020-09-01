Quilter PLC (QLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on September 21st

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON QLT opened at GBX 143.05 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.09. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price (up from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quilter from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 158 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £20,406 ($26,664.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

