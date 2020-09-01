Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robinson stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of $24.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.74.

Robinson (LON:RBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

