ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

