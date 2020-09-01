Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,692 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sharps Compliance worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $150,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,027.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,168 shares of company stock worth $529,494. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SMED. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

